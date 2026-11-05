In Sweden, inflation as measured by the CPIF slowed to 1.1% in October, according to a preliminary estimate by Statistics Sweden. CPIF is the consumer price index excluding the effects of interest rates. In September, the figure was 1.5%, while the Riksbank’s target level is 2%.

The figure was below market expectations

As The Local Sweden reports, the market expected inflation to stand at 1.4% in October. Bloomberg reported this forecast. The actual figure was lower than market participants expected.

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Core inflation also declined

Inflation excluding energy prices also slowed, from 0.5% in September to 0.1% in October.

The new data were published the day after the Riksbank decided to raise its key interest rate to 2%. The article notes that the October slowdown in inflation was faster than the market had forecast.

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