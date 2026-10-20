Annual inflation in Canada accelerated to 3.1% in September 2026, following 3.0% in August. One of the main factors was higher prices for gasoline and fuel oil, OilPrice reports, citing Statistics Canada.

Energy prices rose faster

Gasoline cost 27.8% more in September than a year earlier, while annual growth stood at 22.8% in August. This happened despite the switch to a cheaper winter fuel blend. Prices for fuel oil and other fuels rose by 57.8% year on year, following 43.7% in August.

Atlantic Canada was affected the most, as many households there use fuel oil for heating. The overall energy price index rose by 19%, compared with 15.4% in August, while transportation costs increased by 8.4%.

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Food and housing

At the same time, food inflation slowed to 1.7%, the smallest annual increase since May 2024. Fresh vegetables became 2.9% cheaper, while sugar and confectionery prices fell by 2.7%. Beef prices rose by 8.7%, down from 11% in August. At the same time, food prices in Canada overall have risen by 33% since September 2020.

Housing costs increased by 1.8%, following 1.5% in August. In particular, home and mortgage insurance rose by 4.9%, while home maintenance and repair increased by 1.2%. Rent rose by 2.8%, while mortgage interest costs fell by 0.2%.

Inflation came in below the expected 3.2%. Adjusted for seasonal factors, prices rose by 0.4% in September compared with August. The Bank of Canada is due to make its interest rate decision on October 28; its key rate stood at 2.25% at the time the data were published.

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