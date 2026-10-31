In Kenya, annual inflation accelerated to 7.3% in October 2026, compared with 6.8% in September. This is the highest figure since July 2023, The Rio Times reports, citing the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

Fuel and food became the main drivers

Over the year, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 10.2%, while transport services became 17.1% more expensive. The cost of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 3.7%. Together, these categories account for more than 57% of the consumer basket monitored by the statistics agency.

Between September and October, diesel fuel rose in price by 4.4%, gasoline by 6%, and kerosene, used for cooking and lighting, by 14.7%. Transport costs increased by 1.7% over the month, the largest monthly rise among groups of goods and services. At the same time, prices for domestic air travel fell by 2.6%.

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Core inflation also increased

Food prices overall rose by 0.9% over the month. In particular, fresh packaged milk became 4.7% more expensive, potatoes 2.5% more expensive, and beef 0.8% more expensive. Sugar fell in price by 1.2%, while maize flour declined by 1.1%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile prices for raw food and fuel, stood at 4.3% in October. Non-core inflation reached 15.1%. On October 7, the Central Bank of Kenya left its benchmark rate unchanged at 8.75%. The regulator’s inflation target range is from 2.5% to 7.5%, so the October figure was 0.2 percentage points below the upper limit.

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