Annual inflation in South Korea slowed to 2.8% in October from 2.9% in September. The figure nearly matched the forecast of economists surveyed by Reuters, who expected consumer prices to rise by 2.85%, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Price dynamics

According to government data, the consumer price index rose by 0.2% month on month in October. In September, monthly growth stood at 0.3%.

Despite the slower pace of price growth, inflation in the country still exceeds the Bank of Korea's target level of 2%.

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Rate expectations

Against the backdrop of high global energy prices and rising household debt, the market expects the Bank of Korea to raise rates in the coming months. As the source notes, the regulator maintains a tight monetary policy to contain inflationary pressure.

A separate survey showed that the consensus forecast projects a peak key rate of 3.5%. It takes into account one increase in November and another in the first quarter of 2027.

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