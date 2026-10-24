The Central Bank of Nigeria has granted JP Morgan approval in principle to establish JP Morgan Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited in the country.

Planned services

The institution plans to provide wholesale banking services, operate in capital markets, and offer advisory services. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, approval in principle is the first stage of licensing and does not mean that a final banking license has been obtained.

Before starting operations, JP Morgan must still complete regulatory procedures, including registering with Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission and obtaining operating permits. The bank has had a representative office in Nigeria for many years.

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Management and licensing

The central bank also approved Adedapo Olagunju’s candidacy for the position of managing director of the future bank. Lattera Kevin George, Nzela Chinedum Izunwanne, and Said Gabriel Murtaza were approved as non-executive directors.

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the regulator aims to build a stable, competitive, and internationally connected financial system capable of supporting investment and economic growth.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing informed sources, reported that JP Morgan had paid 50 billion naira — about $38 million — to the central bank. According to the agency, the bank expects to obtain a license by the end of the year or in early 2027 if it receives all necessary approvals.

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