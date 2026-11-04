Cyprus will seek to extend reduced excise duty rates on motor fuel until March 2027. Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said this after a cabinet meeting, Cyprus Mail reports.

The current excise duty reduction is due to end at the end of November. According to Keravnos, the issue of renewing it will be submitted to the cabinet for consideration. The authorities are also monitoring prices and the cost of living on a daily basis, assessing which groups of citizens may need additional assistance.

VAT revenues

Keravnos rejected claims about so-called inflationary VAT. In his view, the increase in value-added tax revenues is primarily linked to higher consumption, rather than to an increased tax burden caused by inflation.

The minister said that the government had reduced VAT on a number of essential goods, electricity, and other energy products. He linked the higher level of consumption to people having disposable income, including due to the state's social policy.

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Reserves and the energy crisis

The finance minister also defended the government's fiscal policy following the announcement of a budget surplus. According to him, accumulated reserves and a reduction in public debt help Cyprus withstand economic and geopolitical uncertainty and maintain its investment-grade credit rating.

As examples of the use of reserves, Keravnos cited spending of several million euros to respond to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease and forest fires in the Limassol area. According to him, these expenditures were not included in the original budget.

Keravnos acknowledged that the energy crisis in Europe and around the world continues to raise costs for households and businesses and contribute to inflation. He also said that Cyprus is awaiting a response from the European Commission to its request for a further reduction in the special excise duty on heating fuel.

Separately, the minister said that 23% of the state budget is allocated to social policy. He denied cuts to public investment and explained delays in the implementation of some infrastructure projects by problems inherited by the current administration.

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