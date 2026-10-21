Cyprus recorded the largest quarterly decline in the government debt-to-gross domestic product ratio among European Union member states in the second quarter of 2026. The figure fell from 51.5% in the first quarter to 48.5%, Cyprus Mail reported, citing Eurostat data.

Cyprus’s debt dynamics

Compared with the second quarter of 2025, Cyprus’s government debt-to-GDP ratio decreased by 9.5 percentage points, from 58.1%. At the end of June, the country’s gross general government debt stood at €19.2 billion. At the end of March, it amounted to €20.03 billion, while a year earlier it was €21.7 billion.

In terms of the annual rate of decline in the debt indicator, Cyprus ranked second in the EU after Greece. In Greece, the debt-to-GDP ratio fell by 11.2 percentage points over the year. Slovenia and Portugal followed, where the indicator declined by 4.5 and 3.4 percentage points, respectively.

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Cyprus’s seasonally adjusted budget surplus in the second quarter stood at 3.3% of GDP, 0.5 percentage points lower than in the first quarter. For 2025, the country’s government debt was estimated at €20.05 billion, or 52.3% of GDP, while the budget surplus reached 3.6% of GDP.

EU debt indicator rises

At the same time, the average government debt level in the EU rose to 82.9% of GDP in the second quarter, compared with 82.5% in the previous quarter. In the euro area, the indicator increased from 88.4% to 88.8% of GDP. Year on year, the debt-to-GDP ratio in the EU rose from 81.4%, and in the euro area from 87.3%.

Greece had the highest government debt level at the end of June, at 140.8% of GDP. It was followed by Italy at 139.9%, France at 119.1%, Belgium at 110.2%, and Spain at 101.4%. The lowest figures were recorded in Estonia, at 26.1% of GDP, Denmark, at 27.1%, Luxembourg, at 28.2%, and Bulgaria, at 28.7%.

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