Chinese regulators have announced new measures to stabilize the stock market, including swap operations with financial institutions that could provide an injection of more than 100 billion yuan, or about $15 billion. The People’s Bank of China said that an auction under this mechanism will take place on Tuesday.

Liquidity support

As Channel NewsAsia reports, this will be the third use of the liquidity instrument created two years ago. It allows brokerage firms, insurers and funds to obtain liquidity for purchasing shares. According to the central bank, 31 brokerage and fund companies have already submitted swap applications exceeding 100 billion yuan.

The People’s Bank of China conducted previous such operations in October 2024 and January 2025. At that time, a total of 105 billion yuan was directed into the market.

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Changes to share buybacks

The central bank also said that the relending mechanism for financing share buybacks and acquisitions will be moved from a temporary to a permanent arrangement. The rate under the expanded program was cut from 1.25% to 1%.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission called on large companies included in key indices and leading technology firms to more actively repurchase their own shares and support market capitalization. The regulator also intends to encourage newly established exchange-traded funds to build their stock portfolios more quickly, and fund managers to buy securities during market declines.

The measures were announced after the CSI 300 index lost 8.5% in October, marking its worst month since the beginning of 2016. On Monday, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1%, posting its largest one-day gain since August 27.

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