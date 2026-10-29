Chinese tech stocks fall amid doubts over AI profits — CNBC

The sell-off in technology company shares has intensified on China’s stock market as investors increasingly doubt that major corporate spending on artificial intelligence will translate into sustainable profits. CNBC reports.

According to Benjamin Cavender, head of China Market Research Group, the technology sector remains a bright spot in China’s economy, but market expectations and company valuations have outpaced their fundamentals. In his view, a correction was likely.

Investors expect results from AI

Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia-Pacific at JPMorgan Asset Management, said investors want to see how Chinese technology giants will turn AI investments into profits. He also noted that several initial public offerings by AI companies initially generated significant demand, but investor enthusiasm later faded.

The sector is also affected by China’s prolonged real estate market downturn and weak consumption. This is putting pressure on the advertising business and e-commerce of major internet platforms. Wei-Sern Ling, senior equity adviser at Union Bancaire Privée, warned that rising AI spending could further weigh on companies’ near-term financial results, while the prospects for monetizing such investments remain uncertain.

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CATL’s growth did not deliver a comparable increase in profit

Pressure is also evident among battery manufacturers. In the third quarter, CATL increased revenue by about 59%, while net profit rose by only about 15%. The company’s profitability is being affected by competition, changes in its product mix, as well as changes in taxes and reimbursements. Cavender called the gap between growth rates and profitability CATL’s key problem.

At the same time, not all Chinese technology companies face the same risks. Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at KraneShares, said companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Board benefit from spending by Chinese and U.S. technology giants on semiconductors. Meanwhile, stocks traded in Hong Kong depend more on domestic consumption because of the significant share of consumer-oriented internet platforms.

Jason Hsu, chairman and chief investment officer of Rayliant Global Advisors, said the biggest factor behind the decline in Chinese stocks is the sell-off in the U.S. market. In Cavender’s view, the Chinese sector needs stabilized earnings, clearer returns on AI investments, and stronger domestic demand for a sustained recovery.

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