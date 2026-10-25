China’s stock market has lost $3.5 trillion in value from its peak in May. The sell-off in shares intensified last week: the benchmark mainland CSI 300 index entered a bear market, while Hong Kong’s technology index came close to losing all the gains made after Beijing’s broad package of support for economic growth two years ago.

As The Japan Times reports, investors are concerned about a prolonged decline in consumption and fierce price competition between companies. This is putting pressure on corporate profits across sectors, from banks and electric vehicle manufacturers to developers of artificial intelligence models.

Profit forecast revisions

Consensus profit forecasts for 2026 for companies included in the MSCI China index have fallen by more than 4% since the end of March. For the Hang Seng Tech Index, which is dominated by Chinese internet companies involved in price competition in e-commerce, profit expectations have dropped by more than 13%.

MSCI China companies that have already reported results fell short of consensus forecasts by an average of 9%. According to the source’s calculations, this could become the second-worst quarterly deviation from expectations in two years. In particular, battery maker CATL missed profit expectations, China Mobile reported an 8% year-on-year decline in net profit for January–September, and Ganfeng Lithium Group also fell short of forecasts due to lower prices.

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Beijing’s cautious policy

Pressure on profits is forcing some companies to seek financing in the stock market. Alibaba Group Holding, in particular, conducted an additional $10 billion share sale, which diluted the value of existing shareholders’ stakes.

At the same time, trading volumes on China’s mainland stock market remain near their lowest level since July last year, while the volume of margin transactions has declined to its lowest level in a year. Authorities have already deployed state funds known as the “national team” to curb the fall in share prices.

In the third quarter, China’s GDP grew by 4.5% year-on-year. As the publication notes, growth matching the government’s target over the first nine months of the year gives the authorities more reason to maintain gradual economic support without large-scale stimulus.

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