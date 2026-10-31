In Kenya, the National Assembly’s Public Petitions Committee recommended that the Treasury and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission conduct an actuarial review of a possible increase in payments for 319,207 former civil servants. As Nation Kenya reports, lawmakers also instructed the government to submit a report within two months on the budgetary requirements for such an increase.

Payments for pensioners

The review was prompted by a petition from the Kenya National Association of Public Service Retirees (KNAPS). According to the organization, about a quarter of its members, or nearly 80,000 people, receive less than 4,000 Kenyan shillings in pension payments each month.

Retirees said that the low payments, amid inflation and rising living costs, do not cover basic expenses. They requested that old non-contributory pension schemes be merged with the current Public Service Superannuation Scheme (PSSS), that pension increases be formally approved, and that legislation be reviewed to protect pensioners and their beneficiaries.

The committee recommended conducting an actuarial review every three years. The first such review, according to the committee’s report, must be completed by December 31, 2026. The document states that pensioners consider payments of less than 4,000 shillings to be below the current poverty threshold.

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Financial reservations

Lawmakers and state agencies did not support merging the old schemes with the PSSS. Kenya’s Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) said that before such a move, the government would need to settle the accumulated liabilities of the non-contributory system, which exceeded 1 trillion Kenyan shillings according to the Treasury’s actuarial assessment as of June 2024.

Under the old system, no pension contributions were deducted from employees’ salaries, while the amount of payments was determined by legislation. During the transition to the PSSS in January 2021, civil servants aged 45 and younger were moved to the funded system: 7.5% of their salary is directed to pension savings, while the state pays the same amount.

As of June 2026, the PSSS had 529,635 civil servants as members, and their savings had reached 343.75 billion shillings. The Treasury spends approximately 7.8 billion shillings each month on payments to 319,207 pensioners, or about 93.7 billion shillings per year. The agencies stressed that increasing pensions would create a long-term financial obligation, so the decision must take into account budget capacity and the sustainability of public finances.

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