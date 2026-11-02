Exchange rates as of November 2, 2026, have changed at currency exchange offices and banks

On Monday, November 2, the Ukrainian cash foreign exchange market saw mixed trends: the dollar and the euro rose in price at currency exchange offices, while at bank teller windows and through mobile apps, the buy and sell rates for foreign currency mostly fell.

As of the morning of November 2, the average buying rate for the dollar at currency exchange offices was 46.93 hryvnia, while the selling rate was 46.50 hryvnia. Compared to the morning of Friday, October 30, the dollar and euro rose by 45 and 34 kopecks, respectively.

The euro can be bought today at currency exchange offices at an average rate of 52 hryvnias, while the selling rate is 51.70 hryvnias. This is 30 and 40 kopecks higher, respectively, than Friday morning’s rates.

Banks are selling the U.S. dollar today at an average rate of 46.04 (+1 kopeck) hryvnia, while the selling rate is 45.19 (-5 kopecks) hryvnia.

Banks are selling the euro today at an average rate of 51.37 (-3 kopecks) hryvnia, while the selling rate is 50.42 (-8 kopecks) hryvnia.

PrivatBank is selling dollars at the teller window today for 45.95 hryvnia (4 kopecks cheaper) and via card for 45.87 hryvnia (unchanged). You can buy euros at the bank’s teller counters for 51.30 hryvnia (unchanged) and via card for 51.28 hryvnia (unchanged).

Oschadbank sells U.S. dollars via its mobile app at 45.80 hryvnia (5 kopecks cheaper) and via card at 45.95 hryvnia (10 kopecks cheaper). You can buy euros in the app for 51.30 hryvnia (unchanged) and with a card for 51.45 hryvnia (5 kopecks cheaper).

PUMB sells dollars at its branches for 45.80 hryvnia (20 kopecks cheaper). The same exchange rate—45.80 hryvnia (20 kopecks cheaper)—applies to card transactions as well. You can buy euros at teller windows for 51.30 hryvnia (unchanged).

“Monobank” is selling dollars today at 45.85 hryvnia (1 kopeck cheaper) and euros at 51.27 hryvnia (unchanged).

Source: Minfin

Fuel prices in Ukraine changed at some gas stations on November 2, 2026.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH/liter. Diesel fuel rose in price by 4.91 to 9 hryvnia per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not become more expensive at all gas station chains.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive.

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