Japan’s Kyoto Financial Group may sell more strategic shareholdings in companies, as rising interest rates make lending more profitable. Nobuhiro Doi, president of the regional financial group, said the bank needs to review its approach to such assets.

“We are entering an era in which we can earn more by converting these shares into cash and directing it to lending,” Doi said in an interview with The Japan Times. According to him, the changing market environment is forcing the financial group to rethink its portfolio of strategic stakes.

Plan to reduce shareholdings

Kyoto Financial has for many years held shareholdings in major Japanese companies based in Kyoto, including Nintendo and Kyocera. Such cross-shareholdings have traditionally been used by banks and businesses in Japan to strengthen business ties. At the same time, Japanese authorities are urging lenders to abandon this practice to improve corporate governance.

In April, Kyoto Financial pledged to reduce its strategic shareholdings by more than 300 billion yen by March 2029. This is three times its previous target. Doi noted that the group may go even further. In the financial year ending in March, it sold shares worth about 160 billion yen, including part of its Nintendo stake.

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At the same time, the value of the remaining assets increased due to the rise in the Japanese stock market. As of the end of June, unrealized gains on strategic shareholdings exceeded 1 trillion yen — approximately the same as Kyoto Financial’s own market capitalization.

Loans instead of bonds

Proceeds from share sales may be directed toward expanding lending or acquiring other financial companies. In April, Kyoto Financial created a team to explore growth opportunities through mergers and acquisitions. Doi named regional banks, online banks and other financial institutions as potential targets, but stressed that the group is not currently preparing any specific deals.

The bank also favors loans over Japanese government bonds, citing strong demand from corporate borrowers, including small manufacturers. At the end of June, Kyoto Financial’s securities holdings stood at about 1.7 trillion yen, compared with approximately 2.5 trillion yen in March 2025. Doi said the group would consider returning to domestic bonds after gaining a clearer understanding of the peak level of the Bank of Japan’s rate.

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