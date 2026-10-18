Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance said that the figure of 124% for the ratio of the federal government’s debt interest payments to its revenues in the first half of 2026 is misleading. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the ministry believes the calculation compared incomparable debt obligation and revenue data.

What was included in the payments

The ministry explained that the amount of interest payments included debt serviced by the federal government on behalf of other levels of government, including states’ external loans. In the ministry’s view, comparing this amount only with federal revenues overstates the ratio, since debt and revenue should cover the same level of government.

The ministry also said that the published revenue data do not include internally generated revenues of government agencies and enterprises that have not yet been remitted to the treasury. It added that some budget revenues traditionally fall in the second half of the year because of established payment deadlines.

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Revenue and interest expense trends

According to the ministry, Nigeria’s federal revenues rose by 72%, from 3.6 trillion naira in the first half of 2025 to 6.2 trillion naira in the corresponding period of 2026. At the same time, interest payments increased by 38%, from 5.6 trillion to 7.7 trillion naira.

The ministry said that the interest-payments-to-revenue ratio declined by 32 percentage points year on year, from 156% in the first half of 2025 to 124% in the first half of 2026. The gap between interest expenses and revenues, according to these calculations, narrowed from 2 trillion to 1.5 trillion naira.

The ministry insists that public debt sustainability should be assessed based on full-year results rather than six months. Citing the World Bank’s October Nigeria Development Update, it noted that Nigeria’s debt servicing in 2026, including interest and principal repayments, is projected to amount to 46% of revenues.

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