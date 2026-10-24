Thailand’s Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas supported a proposal to end the earmarking of certain taxes for four organizations and transfer more than 14 billion baht annually to the state budget. The official, who is also deputy prime minister, said the initiative complies with the State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act, Bangkok Post reports.

Which organizations will be affected by the changes

The proposal concerns amendments to laws regulating the operations of public broadcaster Thai PBS, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation ThaiHealth, the Elderly Fund, and the Sports Authority of Thailand. The bills provide for ending the earmarked-tax mechanism and channeling these revenues through the annual state budget.

Nitithanprapas cited Article 26 of the law, which restricts provisions establishing additional taxes, duties, or fees to finance state agencies or specified purposes. An exception applies to revenue collected for local self-government bodies.

Concerns over media independence

The initiative has raised concerns about the future of Thai PBS, which is funded through a surcharge on excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco. Members of parliament and media researchers at a House of Representatives committee hearing questioned whether moving the broadcaster’s funding to the state budget would improve fiscal discipline sufficiently to justify the risks to its independence.

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The director of Thai PBS said that since its establishment in 2008, the broadcaster has received no more than 2 billion baht annually and has not requested increased funding, although the national budget has more than doubled over that period. According to him, inflation has reduced the purchasing power of the allocated funds, while the broadcaster is already subject to several levels of oversight.

ThaiHealth’s position and consultation results

ThaiHealth said its annual budget amounts to about 4 billion baht, or approximately 1% of total healthcare spending. It also said that the organization’s programs undergo internal and external oversight, including audits by the Comptroller General’s Department and the State Audit Office.

A network of organizations representing people with disabilities urged the government to withdraw the amendment concerning ThaiHealth. According to parliamentary consultations, 89.43% of 58,841 participants opposed the bill.

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