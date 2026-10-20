In the Philippines, shares of fintech company Mynt, the operator of the GCash mobile wallet, rose 0.5% on their first trading day on October 20, 2026. In the country’s largest-ever initial public offering, the company raised 60.9 billion Philippine pesos, or about $966.99 million, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Stock market debut

Trading in Mynt shares opened at 6.63 pesos per share, compared with the offering price of 6.60 pesos. At the same time, the Philippine Stock Exchange index fell by 0.2%.

Mynt sold 8.03 billion shares at 6.60 pesos apiece. The exercise of the overallotment option increased the deal size from 53 billion to 60.9 billion pesos. The IPO included new shares and shares held by existing shareholders: proceeds from the sale of new shares will go to the company, while those from the secondary sale will go to the existing holders of the securities.

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Investors and GCash performance

According to LSEG data, Mynt’s offering surpassed the 52.2 billion-peso IPO of food producer Monde Nissin in 2021. More than 20 cornerstone investors committed to invest about $500 million, nearly 60% of the base deal size. They included BlackRock, Citadel, Fidelity International and the International Finance Corporation.

Mynt, backed by Globe Telecom, Ant Group and Ayala Corp, plans to use the proceeds from the sale of new shares to expand digital financial services, develop products and meet general corporate needs. The GCash platform offers payments, money transfers, lending, savings, investment and insurance products.

According to the company’s prospectus, in the quarter ended June 30, GCash had 41.5 million monthly active users, nearly 56% of the Philippines’ adult population. In the first half of 2026, users of the service conducted payment transactions worth 9.84 trillion pesos. Mynt’s net profit for the first six months ended June 30 was 10.82 billion pesos, up 7.3% year on year, while revenue rose 10.4% to 43.27 billion pesos.

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