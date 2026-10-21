The Nigerian government has paid ₦4.25 billion in outstanding pension and severance benefits to another 600 former employees of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited. The total number of people who have received the funds has reached 3,300, Premium Times reports.

Tenth and eleventh batches

The latest payment covered the tenth and eleventh batches of beneficiaries. Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance said the funds were transferred as part of settling long-standing financial obligations to former employees of the national carrier.

The first nine payment batches covered 2,700 people. Earlier, ₦18 billion in payments for these workers was reported. According to Premium Times calculations, together with the new tranche, the declared amount of payments totals ₦22.25 billion.

At the same time, the ministry did not state in its new announcement the total amount of funds actually paid across all batches and did not report the outstanding debt to former employees and their families.

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Debts after the airline’s liquidation

In January 2025, the Joint Committee on Aviation of Nigeria’s National Assembly stated that the government owed former Nigeria Airways employees ₦36 billion. At the time, lawmakers said that some workers had died without receiving the payments due to them, while others had faced financial hardship.

Nigeria Airways was founded in 1958. It ceased operations in 2003 and was liquidated in 2004. After the company’s closure, unresolved obligations for pensions and severance payments remained.

Verification of family claims

The Ministry of Finance is also continuing to review and verify claims submitted by the next of kin of deceased former airline employees. The ministry must establish eligibility for payments and reconcile claims with approved records before transferring funds.

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