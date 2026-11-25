On November 25, the Verkhovna Rada adopted, in its second reading and as a whole, Bill No. 10225-d, which establishes rules for the taxation of transactions involving virtual assets and the regulation of the cryptocurrency market in Ukraine.

Ukrainians will pay a 23% tax on profits from the sale of digital assets, while a special transitional regime with a 10% tax rate is provided for previously acquired cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges will be required to obtain authorization, comply with financial monitoring requirements, and report on customer transactions.

At the same time, the adoption of the law does not resolve all the problems facing the Ukrainian cryptocurrency market. In particular, the National Bank’s currency restrictions remain, as do issues regarding the calculation of investment profits in light of the hryvnia’s devaluation and the complexities of tax administration.

UA.News examined why the regulation of the cryptocurrency market has been delayed for years, how much tax investors will have to pay, and whether Ukraine can become one of Europe’s centers for digital finance.

How Ukraine Has Been Trying to Regulate the Cryptocurrency Market for Nearly a Decade

The first attempts to legislatively regulate the circulation of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine began as early as 2017. However, government agencies were unable to reach a consensus on what exactly a cryptocurrency is—a means of payment, a financial instrument, or a distinct type of digital asset.

In September 2021, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on virtual assets for the first time, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned it to parliament with his own proposals. After revisions, on February 17, 2022, lawmakers re-adopted the Law of Ukraine “On Virtual Assets.”

The document defined the legal status of digital assets, the rights of their owners, and the principles governing the operations of cryptocurrency companies. However, it was to take effect only after the relevant amendments were made to the Tax Code.

As lawyer and private investor Taras Huk explains, this is precisely why it is not entirely accurate to refer to the parliament’s current decision as the direct legalization of cryptocurrencies.

“In fact, this is specifically about the taxation of cryptocurrencies. The law on their legalization was passed even before the start of the full-scale invasion, but its entry into force depended on the adoption of corresponding amendments to the Tax Code,” the expert explained.

In November 2023, Bill No. 10225 was introduced in the Verkhovna Rada to establish a framework for taxing digital assets. In April 2025, the parliamentary finance committee prepared a revised version of Bill No. 10225-d, which lawmakers supported in the first reading on September 3, 2025.

However, preparing the document for the second reading took more than a year. Thus, more than nine years passed from the first legislative initiatives regarding cryptocurrencies to the adoption of a mechanism for their taxation.

Why the government was unable to regulate the cryptocurrency market for years

One of the objective reasons for the delay in reform was the full-scale Russian invasion. At the same time, Taras Huk suggests that the further delay in the process may have been linked to the reluctance of certain individuals involved in government decision-making to implement transparent taxation of digital assets.

“Of course, during the first and second years of the war, there were more pressing matters, but this subsequent delay, it seems to me, was precisely driven by the fact that many of those who were supposed to make decisions were not thrilled about the idea that taxes would have to be paid on crypto assets,” the lawyer believes.

The expert points out that cryptocurrency assets and exchanges have repeatedly been mentioned in reports on corruption investigations, particularly in materials related to the so-called NABU tapes.

Another issue was the division of authority between the National Bank of Ukraine and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC). The National Bank viewed cryptocurrencies primarily from the perspective of financial stability and currency control. Stablecoins were of particular concern to the regulator, as their widespread use for payments could potentially weaken the role of the hryvnia.

Ultimately, the parties agreed on a model of joint regulation with a division of powers between the two institutions.

Vladimir Nosov, founder of the WhiteBIT crypto exchange and founder and president of W Group, welcomed the compromise reached between government agencies.

“We view it positively that, prior to the final vote, Parliament, the National Bank of Ukraine, and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission reached an agreement on the controversial provisions of the document. Rules adopted with the consent of all regulators are much more likely to work effectively in practice,” Nosov noted.

How Much Tax Will Cryptocurrency Owners Pay?

It is worth noting that income from the sale of cryptocurrencies was previously taxed in Ukraine, but under the general provisions of the Tax Code. According to clarifications from the State Tax Service, such income was classified as foreign or other income of individuals and was subject to personal income tax and the military levy. The new law introduces a separate taxation mechanism for transactions involving virtual assets, which allows for the deduction of documented expenses incurred in their acquisition.

Under the new legislation, the standard tax rate for individuals will be 23%—18% personal income tax and 5% military levy. Taxes will be calculated based on the positive financial result from transactions involving virtual assets at the end of the reporting year.

For example, if an investor purchased Bitcoin for 100,000 UAH and sold it for 150,000 UAH, the tax base would be 50,000 UAH. At the standard rate, the total tax would amount to 11,500 UAH, excluding any applicable tax breaks.

Taras Huk views the decision to tax the financial gain specifically as a positive development, since the possibility of taxing the entire sale amount had previously been considered.

Petro Bilyk, a partner in the technology and investment practice at the law firm Juscutum, shares this view. The lawyer explained that the new model will allow losses to be carried forward to subsequent years. Additionally, the exchange of one digital asset for another will not be taxed.

At the same time, no specific tax incentives are provided for long-term ownership of cryptocurrencies. Only profits up to the amount of one minimum wage per year will be exempt from taxation.

For digital assets acquired before the new legislation takes effect, a transitional tax regime is provided, which will remain in effect through December 31, 2028. During this period, investors will be able to take advantage of a preferential personal income tax rate of 5%, to which a 5% military surtax will be added.

This mechanism is particularly relevant for investors who purchased cryptocurrency many years ago and are unable to retrieve documentation regarding its purchase price.

“Those who purchased crypto assets with legally obtained funds will now be able to use the profits derived from them within the legal framework,” explained Huk.

This refers, in particular, to the ability to verify the source of income when purchasing real estate, vehicles, and other assets. At the same time, paying taxes will not exempt cryptocurrency owners from the requirement to verify the legality of the original source of their funds.

WhiteBIT also supports the introduction of a transition period. According to Vladimir Nosov, preferential taxation should encourage citizens to operate within the legal framework.

“It is precisely this approach that makes coming into compliance economically viable for citizens and will contribute to the de-shadowing of the market and the growth of budget revenues in the long term,” noted the founder of the crypto exchange.

How the hryvnia’s devaluation and accounting complexities could increase taxes for investors

Taras Guk draws particular attention to the consideration of exchange rate differences when determining investment income.

Most cryptocurrency market participants value their assets in dollars. However, for Ukrainian tax purposes, financial results will be determined in hryvnia.

“The difference between the purchase price and the sale price of cryptocurrency will be calculated in hryvnia based on the NBU’s official exchange rate on the date of each of these transactions,” the lawyer explained.

For example, if an investor purchased cryptocurrency worth $10,000 at an exchange rate of 23 hryvnias per dollar, its value was 230,000 hryvnias. If they later sold it for the same $10,000, but at a hypothetical exchange rate of 45 UAH per dollar, the hryvnia equivalent would be 450,000 UAH.

Despite the absence of a profit in dollars, the difference in hryvnia would amount to 220,000 UAH. Under the standard taxation model, the investor would have to pay 50,600 UAH in taxes, excluding any possible tax breaks.

Guk emphasizes that this problem may be particularly acute for long-term investors who purchased cryptocurrency when the exchange rate was 8 or 23 UAH per dollar.

Petro Bilyk also draws attention to the difficulties in verifying expenses. The ability to account for the acquisition cost of individual tokens will depend on the seller’s status and the list of assets to be approved by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) in consultation with the Ministry of Finance.

If these expenses are not recognized, the investor will have to pay taxes on the entire sale amount, rather than just on the profit.

The procedure for verifying expenses when purchasing cryptocurrencies through foreign exchanges, decentralized platforms, and P2P services also remains unclear. Active traders who carry out hundreds of transactions may need the assistance of accountants and tax advisors.

Vladimir Nosov also emphasizes the need to resolve these issues.

“It is important that transaction histories and statements from crypto platforms be recognized as valid proof of purchase costs, and that the methodology for converting amounts to hryvnia be clear,” emphasized the founder of WhiteBIT.

According to a study by WhiteBIT and Ipsos, 59% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that working with crypto assets requires specialized knowledge.

Nosov warns that overly complex tax procedures could become an additional obstacle to bringing investors out of the shadows. Therefore, in his opinion, these issues must be addressed through clarifications from the State Tax Service before the law takes effect.

How the tax authorities will regulate Ukrainians’ cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency exchanges and other providers of related services will be required to obtain authorization, comply with financial monitoring requirements, and file reports.

One aspect of the reform is the implementation of the CARF international reporting standard for cryptocurrency assets and the alignment of Ukrainian legislation with the European DAC8 Directive, which provides for the expansion of tax information exchange.

Taras Huk points out that investors’ ability to remain anonymous when using international cryptocurrency exchanges is gradually diminishing.

“It’s important to keep in mind that most crypto exchanges regulated by the EU are now required to conduct full identity verification,” the lawyer explained.

According to him, the requirements for cryptocurrency platforms are increasingly aligning with those applied to traditional financial and payment institutions.

“It won’t be particularly difficult to find out if your cryptocurrency is held on exchanges if the Ukrainian tax authorities want to,” Guk believes.

Why Cryptocurrency Taxation Does Not Eliminate the NBU’s Currency Restrictions

Taras Huk considers the National Bank’s continued enforcement of currency restrictions—introduced after the start of the full-scale invasion—to be one of the main problems with the new regulatory model.

These restrictions affect not only investments in traditional securities and deposits into foreign brokerage accounts but also certain transactions involving the purchase of digital assets.

“We have restrictions imposed by the National Bank on investments abroad, on funding investment accounts with brokers, and the same restrictions on funding crypto exchange accounts,” the expert noted.

The law passed by parliament does not repeal these restrictions. Thus, the state is creating a legal framework for investments in cryptocurrencies, but at the same time is limiting certain methods of financing such investments.

According to Huk, this may also hinder the development of Ukrainian cryptocurrency companies.

“The first law on the legalization of cryptocurrencies, passed in 2021, was intended to create the conditions for Ukrainian crypto exchanges to operate fully. At that time, many companies were eager to expand their businesses in Ukraine and across the post-Soviet markets,” the lawyer explained.

What Will Change for Cryptocurrency Exchanges and How Ukraine Will Restrict Russian Capital

Cryptocurrency companies will be required to comply with regulations regarding transparency of ownership structure, custody of client assets, financial monitoring, and reporting.

For Ukrainian companies, the introduction of clear legislation could create an opportunity to develop their businesses domestically rather than registering companies in foreign jurisdictions.

Adapting to the new requirements may prove most challenging for small Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchanges, which will have to improve their financial monitoring, accounting, and risk management systems.

The most serious violations are subject to fines of up to 15% of annual turnover or 600 million UAH. Particular attention will be paid to verifying the ultimate beneficial owners of companies and their possible ties to Russia.

Volodymyr Nosov supports the implementation of such checks during the authorization of market participants.

“For WhiteBIT, this is a consistent stance that the company has maintained since 2022, when it stopped serving users from Russia and Belarus, despite losing about 30% of its user base. We are convinced that the same standard should be mandatory for all participants in the Ukrainian market,” noted the founder of the crypto exchange.

Another important task will be to align Ukrainian legislation with the European MiCA regulation, which defines common rules for the operations of cryptocurrency companies in the EU and establishes mechanisms to protect their customers.

According to Nosov, in June 2026, WhiteBIT EU received MiCA authorization in Austria. In his view, the company’s experience demonstrates that uniform regulatory standards create the conditions for scaling the business and integrating into the European financial space.

At the same time, harmonizing Ukrainian legislation with European regulations will not automatically grant Ukrainian companies the right to operate throughout the EU.

How Much Money Could Ukraine Earn from Taxing Cryptocurrencies

One of the main arguments put forward by proponents of cryptocurrency taxation is the potential increase in state budget revenues. Danylo Getmantsev, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax, and customs policy, estimated the corresponding revenue at approximately 14–15 billion hryvnia per year.

At the same time, the scale of the Ukrainian cryptocurrency market significantly exceeds the potential tax revenue.

As Volodymyr Nosov noted, Ukraine has been among the top ten global leaders in terms of digital asset usage for several years in a row. According to data he cited from the 2026 Chainalysis ranking, Ukraine ranks seventh among 117 countries in terms of cryptocurrency usage and sixth in terms of the volume of cross-border crypto transfers.

The volume of Ukraine’s crypto economy over the past year, according to Nosov, amounted to $128.3 billion, while retail P2P transfers of stablecoins to Ukraine totaled $2.41 billion.

“The adoption of a dedicated law is an opportunity to turn Ukraine’s technological leadership into an economic advantage. This is not only about attracting international investment and developing an innovative financial infrastructure, but also about generating additional tax revenue,” explained the founder of WhiteBIT.

At the same time, the volume of cryptocurrency transactions should not be equated with investors’ taxable income. Actual budget revenues will depend on market dynamics, the profitability of transactions, and the effectiveness of tax administration.

Taras Guk also draws attention to the unique aspects of Ukrainians’ investment culture. In his opinion, digital assets have become significantly more popular in Ukraine than traditional investment instruments.

“Unfortunately, significantly more people in Ukraine invest in cryptocurrency than in traditional investment instruments, such as securities and government bonds,” the expert noted.

When Will Cryptocurrency Taxation Take Effect in Ukraine?

The main provisions of the bill passed by the Verkhovna Rada are set to take effect on July 1, 2027. Before then, the document must undergo the signing and official publication process, and government agencies must prepare the regulatory framework.

In particular, it is necessary to define procedures for authorizing cryptocurrency companies, reporting requirements, a list of expenses that investors may claim, and rules for documenting transactions.

Petro Bilyk points out that a significant portion of the practical regulatory mechanisms will be determined precisely by subordinate regulatory acts. Therefore, the final tax burden and the complexity of complying with the requirements can only be assessed after their adoption.

“If the legal route turns out to be more expensive and complicated than the ‘gray’ one, capital and users will simply remain on foreign platforms,” warns the Juscutum representative.

Volodymyr Nosov, for his part, believes that Ukraine has the potential to become one of Europe’s leading centers for digital finance. However, modern and predictable legislation remains a key prerequisite for this.

“At the same time, the effectiveness of the tax model will be determined not by tax rates, but by administration,” emphasized the founder of WhiteBIT.

Overall, Taras Guk also views the passage of the bill positively, despite the retention of currency restrictions and certain issues regarding taxation.

“Overall, I view the introduction of the ability to pay taxes on cryptocurrency income positively. However, it is still difficult to say whether all investors will be willing to do so,” the lawyer concluded.

Ukraine has spent more than nine years creating a legislative framework for the cryptocurrency industry. However, the true measure of the reform’s success will be the state’s ability to make legal activities economically attractive to investors and businesses.

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