Parliament approves 5.3-cent cut in heating fuel tax — Cyprus Mail

The House of Representatives approved a 5.3-cent-per-litre reduction in the tax on heating fuel, Cyprus Mail reports. During the vote, lawmakers adopted an amendment under which the reduced rate will take effect on October 23 rather than November 1, as previously planned.

The preferential tax will apply until April 30, 2027. The decision is part of a package of measures to mitigate the rising cost of living, presented at the end of September.

Budget losses

The government estimates budget losses from reduced tax revenue at approximately €5.2 million. All lawmakers supported the measure, although some considered it insufficient and overdue.

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Alma party MP Odysseas Michaelides said that after the tax cut, a tonne of heating fuel would cost around €1,600 instead of €1,650. He also noted that in March this year, a tonne of such fuel cost €950.

Criticism from lawmakers

Michaelides believes that the government should also have appealed to the European Commission to further reduce the tax rate on motor fuel, as was done for heating fuel.

Yannis Louris, an MP from the Direct Democracy party, called the measure a temporary solution. In his view, energy should be classified as an essential good rather than taxed. He also said that due to rising prices, the government receives additional VAT revenue and then provides limited assistance.

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