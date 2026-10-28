Starting in 2028, the South Korean government plans to require companies with at least 100 employees to place funds for severance payments in external financial institutions. The initiative is intended to prevent workers from not receiving such funds, Korea Herald reports.

Phased introduction

The Ministry of Finance and Economy discussed the plan at a meeting of ministers responsible for the economy and science. Companies covered by the first phase must begin preparations in 2027, with full implementation scheduled for the following year.

In 2029, the requirement is planned to be extended to businesses with between 10 and 99 employees. From 2030, it is to cover companies employing nine or fewer people as well.

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Purpose of the reform

The ministry said that mandatory placement of funds in external institutions is the most effective way to address the structural problem of non-payment. According to the agency, unpaid severance funds accounted for 41.1% of the total reported unpaid wages — 829.9 billion won, or about $621 million.

The finance ministry also expects that professional asset management will help increase the investment returns on the funds. Finance Minister Lee Hyeon Il said that the labor ministry and financial authorities would work jointly on the stable management of the funds, while the government would coordinate legislative procedures and further measures with the National Assembly.

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