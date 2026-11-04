EU tax reform could cut business costs by €6.6bn — Cyprus Mail

The European Union has proposed a reform of direct taxation rules that could reduce companies’ annual costs of complying with tax requirements and related financial expenses by approximately €6.6 billion. This estimate is included in a briefing by the European Parliamentary Research Service, Cyprus Mail reports.

The European Commission presented the package of tax changes in June 2026. It is intended to simplify rules for cross-border payments, corporate restructuring, interest deductibility, combating tax avoidance, settling tax disputes, and investment in research and development.

Changes for cross-border operations

The proposal provides for amendments to six existing EU directives, including those concerning parent and subsidiary companies, interest and royalties, mergers, combating tax avoidance, and mechanisms for resolving tax disputes.

Among the initiatives is an expansion of withholding-tax exemptions for dividend, interest, and royalty payments between companies from different member states. To achieve this, it is proposed to abolish certain requirements regarding the minimum ownership stake and the period for which it is held.

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They also plan to introduce a safeguard against the double non-taxation of interest and royalties paid to third countries. If the recipient is located in a jurisdiction where the relevant income is not taxed or where a zero corporate tax rate applies, the state from which the payment originates must, under certain conditions, either withhold tax or disallow the relevant tax deduction.

Interest and investment in research

The package also proposes making mandatory a limit on the deduction of interest expenses at 30% of EBITDA — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. At the same time, a mandatory threshold of €3 million for deducting net borrowing costs is to apply.

For investment in research and development, a joint tax deduction is proposed for the cost of certain tangible assets, including equipment and premises directly used for such work. Companies will be able to deduct the full cost of expenses in the year they are incurred or in one of the following four tax periods. The assets must be used exclusively for research and development for at least three consecutive years.

According to the European Commission’s estimate, about €2 billion of the projected annual savings will consist of recurring administrative costs. Most provisions are planned to apply from January 1, 2029, the €3 million threshold from 2032, and key changes to payment-related tax exemptions from 2037. The European Parliament is to issue an opinion on the initiative, while the Council of the EU will decide unanimously.

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