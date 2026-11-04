In Poland, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has ordered ING Bank Śląski, Bank Ochrony Środowiska, Nest Bank and Plus Bank to change their procedures for handling complaints concerning unauthorized payment transactions. The banks must also re-examine some previously rejected complaints and, if justified, return lost funds to customers.

As RMF24 reports, this concerns cases in which money was debited from accounts without the customer’s knowledge or consent, including as a result of cyberattacks or data theft. According to UOKiK, the four banks refused compensation in many such cases.

Deadline for returning funds

The regulator recalled that after receiving a report of an unauthorized transaction, a bank must reimburse the amount no later than the end of the next business day. An exception is possible if there are documented grounds to suspect fraud by the customer themselves or if more than 13 months have passed since the transaction.

UOKiK stated that the banks considered proper authentication of a transaction, such as entering a PIN code or confirming it in an app, sufficient grounds to conclude that the customer had consented to the transfer. In the authority’s view, this is insufficient: the bank must prove that the customer knowingly authorized the transaction or acted with gross negligence.

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Which complaints will be reviewed

The banks must recheck responses to complaints from current customers issued since November 16, 2022. In justified cases, the money must be returned no later than December 31, 2027.

Former customers whose complaints were rejected and submitted after November 15, 2022, must be informed by the banks about the possibility of filing an application for reconsideration. The institutions must also report UOKiK’s decision on their websites and through mobile apps and, by April 30, 2028, report to the regulator on compliance with the requirements.

In September, UOKiK had already ordered Alior Bank, mBank, BNP Paribas and Bank Millennium to change their practices for handling complaints about unauthorized transactions and to re-examine negative decisions on customer complaints.

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