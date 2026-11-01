The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said that the country’s pension funds are handling complaints from their members improperly and warned of possible legal action against those that fail to meet their legal obligations. This was reported by ABC News.

ASIC reviewed 45 pension fund trustees managing $1.6 trillion in savings for more than 12.8 million members. The regulator found that fund members were more likely to obtain a resolution to their complaints when they approached the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) rather than their fund directly.

Identifying systemic problems

ASIC Commissioner Simone Constant said pension fund trustees manage a total of $3.4 trillion in Australians’ retirement savings. According to her, problems that remain undetected or unresolved can develop into large-scale failures, harm members and undermine trust in the retirement savings system.

Nearly a quarter of the trustees reviewed did not conduct regular analysis of complaint data to identify systemic problems. Over two years, 24 of the 45 trustees identified fewer than five such problems, while 14 identified none. Constant described the low rates of identifying systemic problems as a warning sign rather than evidence of better performance.

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Growing number of complaints

According to AFCA, the number of complaints about pension funds increased by 42% in the 2025–26 financial year, to 8,755. The number of complaints concerning funds’ denial of payments rose by 80%.

ASIC said that from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026, AFCA received more than 19,400 complaints concerning the 45 funds covered by the industry review. A comparison of data over two years showed that AFCA identified systemic problems in complaints almost twice as often as fund trustees did in complaints they received.

Examples of problems

The regulator also found that some trustees attributed more than 60% of recorded reasons for complaints to the actions of members themselves. In one case, a problem in the tax system had been complained about for years before the trustee checked whether it could have affected other members. Preliminary estimates indicated that the problem could concern about 1,200 people.

In another case, more than 250,000 members were unable to access documents online at different times. Financial Services Council chief executive Blake Briggs said that funds had strengthened their complaint-handling mechanisms and identification of systemic problems in recent years.

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