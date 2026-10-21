European financial regulators have asked Google for additional information following an outage of cloud services in its London network in the United Kingdom. Due to the disruptions, millions of bank customers lost access to important financial services for several hours, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Cause of the outage and banks

Google said the disruptions, which lasted several hours, occurred because of an event related to power supply in the London network, which serves customers across Europe. The company said it had restored Google Cloud services in the europe-west2 region after an outage at a third-party supplier's facility and promised to publish an analysis of the incident on its public service status page.

Among the banks affected by the issue were Revolut, Lloyds and HSBC. According to Revolut, its customers experienced disruptions on Tuesday when logging into accounts, making card payments and withdrawing cash. The bank, which has about 13 million customers in the United Kingdom, said that users' funds and data remained safe. Revolut also said it was reviewing the incident to reduce the impact of potential future outages at third-party suppliers.

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Regulators' response

The European Banking Authority said it was in contact with Google Cloud to obtain more information, determine the consequences of the incident and assess its potential impact on EU financial institutions. The outage became the first significant test of new European rules aimed at strengthening the resilience of technology companies on which the financial sector depends.

Last year, the European Union designated 19 technology companies as critical third-party providers for the financial sector and introduced their joint direct oversight by three regulators, including the European Banking Authority. The United Kingdom applied a similar regime to four cloud providers; Google Cloud falls under both regulatory systems. The UK Parliament's Treasury Committee requested information from the Bank of England and the FCA on the regulators' response, the scale of the disruptions and possible financial losses. The FCA said it was in contact with Google regarding the incident. Under UK rules, banks ultimately remain responsible for customer services, including when they use services provided by third-party companies.

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