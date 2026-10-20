In South Africa, the Reserve Bank may create a company to manage ATMs, Daily Maverick writes. Commercial banks, which currently own these devices, may receive compensation or stakes in the new structure.

Access to cash

The aim of the new model is to ensure access to cash in places where it is most needed and to reduce the cost of withdrawing it. Banks currently choose ATM locations based on expected user traffic. Therefore, there are more of them in large shopping centres, while there are fewer in poorer areas.

The publication notes that cash remains necessary, including for minibus taxi passengers. At the same time, wealthier people are more likely to pay for purchases cashlessly, using a phone, watch or other devices.

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Transaction costs and the role of banks

The author of the article suggests that cash withdrawals from ATMs will continue to be paid, since transporting and protecting cash requires expenses. In his opinion, for the new model to succeed, the average cost of withdrawing funds must decrease.

Banks already cooperate in transporting cash, so significant savings in this part of the process are not obvious. The current model also encourages banks to expand their own ATM networks: more devices may mean more commission income and new customers.

The author calls another possible consequence of the reform the standardisation of ATM design if they are managed by a joint structure rather than individual banks.

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