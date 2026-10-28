In Australia, annual inflation accelerated to 4.3% in September, compared with 4% in August. Over the month, the consumer price index increased by 0.8%, while the released figures came in above expectations.

September acceleration

As ABC News reports, the new data heightened expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia could raise its interest rate as early as next week. Before the statistics were published, markets put the probability of such a decision in November at more than 60%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Central bank meeting

Last week, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said that the inflation outlook appeared significantly worse than the regulator had forecast. The rate-setting board will begin its meeting on Monday and announce its decision on Tuesday afternoon. At the same time, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to present updated economic forecasts, including for inflation.

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