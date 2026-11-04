In the United States, major stock indices rose at the opening of trading on Wednesday after the Democratic Party won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

Gains in major indices

At the start of the session, the Nasdaq gained 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%, and the S&P 500 increased by 1.1%. Trading on US exchanges began at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investor sentiment was also affected by a social media post by US President Donald Trump, in which he said he would accept the election results. This eased political uncertainty and pressure on the markets.

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Reaction of companies and the oil market

Shares in import-dependent Walmart rose 1.3%, while Target gained 3.3% amid possible changes to tariff policy. Meanwhile, UnitedHealthcare lost 2.9%, CVS Health fell 12%, while Cigna gained 1.6%.

Companies linked to the development of artificial intelligence showed mixed performance: Oracle and Nvidia opened lower, while Alphabet gained 3.5%. Yorkville Ives managing partner Dan Ives said that Democratic control of the Senate would create significant obstacles for AI and technology legislation over the next two years.

Oil prices also declined: Brent futures fell 3.09% to $100.40 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped 3.13% to $93.08.

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