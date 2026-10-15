On Thursday, October 15, shares of U.S. semiconductor manufacturers were on track to lose $2 trillion in market value. The sharp sell-off in the sector has continued since last week.

Losses over six sessions

At the time of publication, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index was down 3.3%. This decline added to the losses recorded in the sector over the previous six trading sessions.

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Over the previous six trading sessions, companies in the sector had already lost $1.64 trillion in market value. The current decline in the index added to this reduction and brought total losses closer to $2 trillion.

Factors behind the sell-off

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, pressure on chipmakers’ shares was intensified by rising expectations of an interest rate hike and concerns about the cost of building artificial intelligence infrastructure. The report named these factors as the reasons for the sell-off. The figures reflected the market situation at the time of publication.

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