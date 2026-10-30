In the Australian state of Victoria, the cooling property market has reduced budget forecasts by $5 billion. According to the state government’s fiscal update, projected tax revenue over the next four years will be cut by an average of $1.3 billion annually, ABC News reports.

Lower revenue from property transactions

The document states that the revision to the forecast is primarily linked to lower expected revenue from land transfer duty and land tax. The government attributed this to reduced activity in the property market amid high interest rates and other factors.

Despite the lower revenue forecast, the Victorian government still expects an operating surplus during the forecast period. However, its average annual amount is estimated at $300 million, compared with $1 billion provided for in the May budget.

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Debt will rise but remain below the previous forecast

The state’s net debt forecast was slightly reduced due to lower-than-expected debt in the 2025–2026 financial year. At the same time, it is expected to rise to $197 billion by 2029–2030, which is about $2 billion below the previous estimate.

Debt servicing costs continue to put pressure on the budget. This year, annual interest payments are forecast at $8.9 billion, or $24.3 million per day. By 2029–2030, they could rise to $11.9 billion a year, or $32.8 million daily.

In the current financial year, the state expects to receive $9.2 billion from land transfer duty and $7.6 billion from property-related taxes. The fiscal update also cited changes in federal migration policy and potential increases in fuel and materials costs for infrastructure projects among the risks to the economic forecast.

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