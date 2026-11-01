In Poland, the Senate has introduced amendments to the bill adopted by the Sejm on changes to laws concerning PIT, CIT and the flat-rate tax. Among other things, the document provides for an increase in the tax rate on part of the income from real estate rentals, Interia reports.

Conditions for the 15% rate

Under the draft, the rate will remain at 8.5% for annual rental income of up to 100,000 zlotys. Currently, a 12.5% rate applies to the amount exceeding this limit.

The bill provides for raising the rate to 15% for the amount above 100,000 zlotys, but only if the property is rented to a related entity. As an example of such an entity, the publication cites a company owned by close relatives.

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Both conditions must be met simultaneously. If annual rental income exceeds 100,000 zlotys but the property is not rented to a related entity, the rate on the amount above the limit will remain 12.5%. For tax calculation purposes, rental income from several properties will be added together.

Consideration of the bill continues

The Senate's amendments do not concern the provisions on increasing rental tax rates. After they were introduced, the bill was referred to the Public Finance Committee.

For the changes to take effect, the amended document must be approved again by the Sejm, after which it must be signed by the president of Poland. The president may also veto it or refer the law to the Constitutional Tribunal. According to the deadline specified in the draft, the new rules are to take effect on January 1, 2027.

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