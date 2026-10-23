US consumer sentiment falls to second-lowest level — Al Jazeera

US consumer sentiment index fell to 48.0 points in October from 48.1 points in September. This is the second-lowest result on record after May’s reading of 44.8 points. The data were released by the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers research program ahead of the US midterm elections, Al Jazeera reports.

The impact of prices on sentiment

The index assesses Americans’ views of their current financial situation and expectations for the next 12 months, their willingness to make major household purchases, as well as forecasts for the US economy over one and five years.

Program director Joanne Hsu noted that consumers’ assessments are primarily influenced by purchasing power. According to her, the sentiment reading is 10% lower than a year ago and 15% below its February level, before the conflict with Iran began.

The university linked the decline in the index to rising food and fuel costs amid prolonged tensions between the United States and Iran. Annual inflation stood at 3.7%, according to the latest consumer price index report.

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Assessments of independent respondents

Responses from respondents who identify as politically independent contributed to the decline in the overall reading. Their index stood at 42.4 points, slightly above the record low of 40.6 points recorded in May.

Since January, the number of independent respondents who named inflation as a factor worsening their financial situation has increased by 27%. Among Republicans, this figure rose by 52%, and among Democrats, by 15%.

Americans’ inflation expectations for the next five years rose to 3.5% from 3.4% in September and 3.2% in March. The average price of a gallon of gasoline on October 23 was $4.29, or $1.13 per liter, down from $4.47 a month earlier.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve is due to make its final monetary policy decision before the elections. According to CME FedWatch, the probability of keeping the rate in the 3.75–4.00% range was estimated at 89.5%.

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