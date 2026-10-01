In the United States, technology companies lost more than $1 trillion in market value on Friday, October 16, amid oil prices rising to their highest levels in five months. According to NBC News, the Nasdaq 100 index, which includes the largest technology and artificial intelligence-related companies, fell by 2.5%.

The Nasdaq 100 was about 7% below its recent all-time high, recorded just a week earlier. The S&P 500 index lost 1%, while the Russell 2000 fell 1.6%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8%, extending a streak of eight consecutive trading sessions of declines — the longest since 2008.

Oil exceeded $110 per barrel

Brent crude exceeded $110 per barrel during trading, while the week ended at $109.86 — the highest closing level since May 19. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.5% to $101.41 per barrel. It was the first time since September that its price exceeded $100.

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Diesel fuel futures also rose by more than 1%. NBC News notes that higher energy prices increase the likelihood of another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this year. In September, the Fed already raised rates by 0.25% to curb inflation, which intensified due to rising oil and gasoline prices.

Investors assess AI costs

The decline in the technology sector is also linked to investors’ concerns over companies’ large debts, high rates, and the payback periods for massive investments in artificial intelligence and data centers. Data center-related companies Nebius and CoreWeave showed the worst performance among Nasdaq 100 companies on Friday. CoreWeave shares have lost more than 25% of their value over the past month.

The escalation of the Russian Federation’s — an aggressor state’s — war against Ukraine contributed to a sharper rise in diesel prices, according to NBC News. The outlet writes that strikes by Ukrainian forces on Russian energy infrastructure have reduced part of Russia’s refining capacity. On Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that there had allegedly been an attempt at a massive attack on the Ryazan oil refinery.

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