The Central Bank of Cyprus has introduced a 1% systemic risk capital buffer for all authorised credit institutions in the country. The requirement will take effect on December 31, 2026, and will apply to all banks’ exposures, rather than only to individual institutions or types of lending, Cyprus Mail reports.

Protection against structural risks

The decision was made in accordance with the 2015 law on macroprudential supervision of institutions, as amended. The central bank said it had identified structural vulnerabilities in Cyprus’ banking system that could contribute to the accumulation of systemic risks and threaten financial stability.

The regulator expects the new buffer to strengthen banks’ ability to absorb losses and continue supporting the real economy in the event of adverse developments. The central bank believes that the existing macroprudential tools do not sufficiently cover the identified structural systemic risks.

Real estate and cyber threats

Among the key risk factors, the regulator cited Cyprus’ small open economy’s dependence on international economic and financial processes. External shocks, according to the central bank, can be quickly transmitted to the domestic market.

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Risks are also associated with the large size of the banking sector relative to the economy and the similarity of credit institutions’ business models. Under adverse circumstances, this could mean a simultaneous impact on several banks.

A high concentration of loans secured by real estate remains a separate structural vulnerability. The central bank also drew attention to cyber risks: incidents may cause simultaneous operational disruptions, financial losses and weaken confidence in the financial system. The development of artificial intelligence and more sophisticated cyberattacks, according to the regulator, may intensify this threat.

The buffer rate was set after an assessment of quantitative and qualitative indicators, statistical analysis, expert opinions and stress testing of the banking sector. The law provides for a review of the rate at least once every two years.

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