In China, the People’s Bank of China said it intends to continue opening the country’s financial markets to foreign investors. Central bank governor Pan Gongsheng noted that yuan assets could meet global investors’ growing need for diversification. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Statement by the central bank governor

Pan Gongsheng spoke on October 15 on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. According to him, China’s stable economic growth and the rapid development of high-tech industries provide reliable support for yuan-denominated assets.

The governor of the People’s Bank of China also drew attention to increasing geopolitical risks, profound changes in the global economy, and the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

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Plans for the yuan

China’s central bank intends to expand risk-management instruments to facilitate investment and financing. The regulator also plans to promote broader international recognition and use of yuan bonds as eligible collateral.

In addition, the People’s Bank of China plans to strengthen the interconnectedness of cross-border financial infrastructure and support the development of offshore yuan markets. China has stepped up efforts to open its capital markets and internationalize its national currency.

Situation on global markets

Global financial markets have become more volatile amid investor concerns over whether companies investing heavily in artificial intelligence can deliver sufficient earnings growth amid higher borrowing costs.

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