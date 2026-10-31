Costa Rica’s central bank has lowered its forecast for the country’s economic growth in 2026 from 3.4% to 3.2%. The forecast for 2027 was also revised downward, from 3.5% to 3.3%, while the initial estimate for 2028 stands at 3.6%. This was reported by The Rio Times, citing a Banco Central de Costa Rica report presented on October 30, 2026.

Exports are slowing

The central bank expects Costa Rica’s exports to grow by 1.4% in 2026, following an 8.6% increase in 2025. The regulator explained the revision of the 2027 forecast primarily by a smaller contribution from net external demand, as exports are expected to grow more slowly.

Production in free trade zones, where predominantly multinational companies operate, is forecast to grow by 3% in 2026 after the previous figure of 12.7% in 2025. In 2027, its growth rate may accelerate to 4.6%, and in 2028 to 5.3%.

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Employment declines in free zones

The number of workers in free trade zones, calculated as a three-month moving average, decreased by 1,691 people in the year through August 2026, from 197,101 to 195,410. The largest declines were recorded in administrative and support services, professional and technical services, and information and communications. At the same time, manufacturing employment increased by 4,761 people.

Central bank President Róger Madrigal linked the employment decline to adjustments being made by global companies. According to the bank, the real wages of workers in free zones increased by an average of 2.8%.

Annual inflation stood at 0.3% in September. The central bank forecasts that it will gradually approach the 3% target, reaching about 2.7% in the second half of 2027.

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