On October 28, the Bank of Thailand kept its key interest rate at 1.00% for the fourth consecutive time. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave the overnight repurchase rate unchanged.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, all 26 economists surveyed by Reuters expected this decision. Most of them also forecast that the regulator would keep the rate at this level until the end of 2027.

Economic assessment

The central bank said that the current rate level was appropriate to support the economic recovery. The regulator noted that inflation had temporarily accelerated due to supply-side factors, so the committee would monitor its outlook, related risks and the impact of low rates on long-term macrofinancial stability.

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The Bank of Thailand improved its economic growth forecast: it expects GDP to grow by 2.4% in 2026 and by 2.1% in 2027. In June, the forecast was 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively. At the same time, the regulator believes that growth rates generally remain below potential.

Inflation and previous cuts

Annual headline inflation accelerated to 2.82% in September, remaining within the central bank’s target range of 1% to 3%. The inflation forecast for 2026 was lowered to 2.1% from 2.2%, and for 2027 to 1.3% from 1.4%.

From October 2024 to February 2026, the regulator cut the rate six times by a total of 150 basis points, supporting the economy amid weak domestic demand and high household debt. The next rate meeting is scheduled for December 23.

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