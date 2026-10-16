Türkiye plans to complete legislative changes by early 2027 to strengthen the fight against crimes in the capital market. Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said this on the NSosyal social network, reports Anadolu Agency.

Transaction transparency

According to Şimşek, the planned measures will also concern coordinated fund transactions. They are intended to increase market transparency and strengthen investor confidence.

Relevant institutions are already implementing significant regulatory changes taking into account assessments by international index providers. Regulations introduced by Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board have improved information sharing and made data on the ultimate owners of shares more transparent, the minister said.

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Requirements for funds

A guide for funds released at the end of August introduced weekly disclosure of hedge fund portfolios. It also provided for notifications when funds traded on Türkiye’s Electronic Fund Trading Platform, TEFAS, cross specified shareholding thresholds.

The measures also set concentration limits for funds and required borrowing transactions to be conducted on organized collateralized markets. Şimşek said the authorities would monitor the results of the innovations and, if necessary, take additional steps without delay after consultations with stakeholders.

He named completing the liquidation of problematic funds and protecting investors’ rights as priorities. According to him, sanctions will be decisively applied against those who violate the fair and competitive functioning of markets.

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