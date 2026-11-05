Florida approves primary residence tax break of up to $250,000 — Fortune

In the United States, Florida voters approved Amendment No. 3, which will increase the tax exemption for owners of primary residences from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028. The changes apply to the portion of property tax that is not allocated to school funding. According to Fortune, the amendment was supported by 62% of voters.

Impact on homeowners

Because the exemption is a fixed amount, its relative effect will be much more noticeable for owners of lower-priced homes than for owners of luxury real estate. Real estate attorney Raul Gastesi calculated that, at the state's average tax rate, after the amendment is fully implemented, the owner of a primary residence will save about $2,085 per year.

In his estimate, for a home with an assessed value of $350,000, the tax for local services could decline from about $3,135 to $1,050. At the same time, for a primary residence worth $50 million, this payment would fall from approximately $524,000 to $522,000 per year.

Investor Michael Ligon noted that by 2028, owners of homes worth around $400,000 may be exempt from a significant portion of the tax that funds cities, counties and local services.

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Rules for second properties

The amendment also reduces the maximum annual increase in the taxable value of second properties, rental housing and other properties that are not primary residences from 10% to 5%. For wealthy owners of multiple properties, this may be more important than the expansion of the primary residence exemption.

According to Gastesi's calculation, if property values rise by 8% annually, the owner of a $50 million second home will save about $15,750 in the first year and approximately $280,000 over five years.

New permanent residents of Florida who do not have that status as of December 31 will start with the current $50,000 exemption and will be able to receive its full amount only in the fifth year. Gastesi estimates that this will mean about $8,400 in foregone savings.

State economists estimate that cities, counties and special districts will ultimately lose $11.86 billion in revenue annually. Miami-Dade County projected a possible revenue reduction of about $385 million in the first year alone.

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