Customers of Jaiz Bank in the city of Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, held a protest outside the bank’s main branch over claims of unauthorized transactions totaling more than 100 million Nigerian naira. They called on the Central Bank of Nigeria, the federal government and the Nigerian Bar Association to intervene and help recover the funds, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Hashim Faruk, a representative of the protesters, said the dispute has continued since 2022. According to him, the Plateau State police investigated the complaints and allegedly established the involvement of bank employee Habiba Abdulrahman. Faruk also claims that after the investigation, police recommended that the bank reimburse the clients, but this did not happen.

The bank’s position

Jaiz Bank’s legal adviser, Munir Barau, denied the institution’s liability. He said the disputed funds were transferred not to the clients’ accounts at the bank, but to the personal accounts of Abdulrahman and her husband, opened at Jaiz Bank. According to his version, the couple collected clients’ money under private investment arrangements and paid monthly income until the payments stopped.

Barau also said that Abdulrahman and her husband had been charged with fraud and criminal conspiracy. At the same time, one of the clients, Amina Odoko, insists that her transactions took place directly on Jaiz Bank premises and were confirmed by bank documents.

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Documents and lawsuits

The publication has an agreement on a joint venture between Abubakar Idris Zakariya and Munir Murtala Muhammad Dansarina. According to the document, Zakariya invested 10 million naira in a business arrangement in August 2025. The agreement provided for a monthly profit payment initially set at 400,000 naira and, after the payment of 1 million naira, at 360,000 naira. Jaiz Bank is not listed as a party to this agreement.

A bank statement also records a transfer of 4 million naira on May 9, 2025, from a children’s savings account to Munir Dansarina Global Ventures. The statement does not specify the purpose of the transaction, confirm its authorization, or establish a connection with the 10 million naira investment agreement.

Separate lawsuits against Jaiz Bank were filed with the Plateau State High Court in Jos by Rose Dayu Gyang, Umar Lawal Hashim, and Aisha Sani Muhammad on their own behalf and on behalf of three children, as well as by Abubakar Idris Zakariya. Court documents confirm that the lawsuits were filed, but do not establish the bank’s liability and contain no information on the outcomes of the cases.

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