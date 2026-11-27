In the Altai Krai of the Russian Federation, patients have begun to be denied elective surgeries due to a lack of funds in the mandatory health insurance system. The wait for surgery can last up to four months, even though the standard timeframe for elective hospitalization should not exceed 14 business days.

Deputy Andriy Chernobay raised the issue at a session of the regional legislative assembly, according to Bankfax. He said complaints are coming in from patients in Rubtsovsk, Zmeinogorsk, and Gornjak. Hospitals explain the refusals by stating that the annual funding limits under the compulsory medical insurance system have already been exhausted.

The chairman of the legislative assembly, Oleksandr Romanenko, confirmed that Rubtsovsk City Hospital No. 1 has suspended scheduled hospitalizations. He said the decision was made by the deputy chief medical officer without consulting the hospital director. Romanenko stated that both the medical director and the chief medical officer would be disciplined for this.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the region faces healthcare funding problems that will persist into next year. The regional compulsory medical insurance fund has promised to redistribute funds among hospitals.

Healthcare funding issues are also being observed in other regions of the Russian Federation. According to the Accounts Chamber, in the first half of 2026, regional healthcare spending fell by 5.8%, or approximately $742.8 million. Forty-two federal subjects reduced their funding, with 11 of them cutting it by 20% or more.

A reduction in federal healthcare spending is also planned for 2027: according to the budget approved by the State Duma on November 24, approximately $21.9 billion is allocated for this sector—3% less than this year. At the same time, spending on the military and weapons procurement is set to rise by a third—to a record $208.2 billion.

Earlier, the State Duma approved the transfer of Russians’ pension savings to Putin’s military budget.

For the third consecutive year, the Russian government has been selling gold from the National Wealth Fund to replenish the federal budget, support state-owned banks, and finance large-scale infrastructure and military projects. Between 2022 and 2025, the amount of gold on the Fund’s balance sheet decreased by 71%.

Cash withdrawals from Russian banks have reached a level that is catastrophic for the financial system.

Read us on