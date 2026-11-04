In the United States, shares of companies linked to data centers declined in premarket trading after the Democrats' victory in the Senate and the House of Representatives. At the same time, shares of renewable energy companies rose. According to Channel NewsAsia, investors expect Democratic control of Congress to strengthen oversight of artificial intelligence development and preserve federal support for clean energy.

Reaction of data center stocks

Shares of data center operator Core Scientific lost 2.8%, while Iren fell 1.4%. Shares of Applied Digital and CoreWeave also declined slightly.

The report notes that the rapid construction of data centers this year has prompted public backlash. Investors are also increasingly concerned about substantial spending on AI, which has so far failed to deliver convincing financial results.

Analysts do not expect legislative initiatives to be able to significantly halt data center construction. At the same time, a Congress controlled by Democrats may hold more hearings and investigations into the expansion of infrastructure for artificial intelligence. Quilter investment strategist Keith Rist said that restrictions on further AI development could slow US economic growth.

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Rise in clean energy stocks

Shares of solar equipment manufacturer First Solar jumped 9.4%, home solar installation company Sunrun rose 10%, and inverter manufacturer Enphase Energy gained 7.6%. Shares of clean energy project developer NextEra Energy added 2.2%.

European companies Vestas and Orsted rose by 5% and 7%, respectively, while shares of Portugal's EDP Renewables increased by 4.4%. Democrats plan to review attempts by the administration of President Donald Trump to repeal emissions rules and may use the Congressional Review Act to overturn regulations that facilitate the sale of gas-powered trucks and SUVs.

Other sectors

SpaceX shares fell 3.2%, Tesla declined 3.6%, and Trump Media & Technology Group lost 7%. Shares of defense companies also fell: Northrop Grumman dropped 5%, while RTX, Lockheed Martin, and L3Harris each lost more than 3%.

Meanwhile, shares of hospital operators HCA Healthcare and Universal Health Services rose by 3.7% and 2.2%, while insurers Centene and Molina gained 4.5% and 6%, respectively. Shares of prison operators GEO Group and CoreCivic fell by 6.7% and 5.2%, respectively.

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