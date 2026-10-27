The International Monetary Fund has supported the reforms of the government of Argentine President Javier Milei following the third review of the country’s program. The agreement reached as a result of the review opens the possibility of a tranche of approximately $900 million. At the same time, the IMF has not yet approved the final disbursement of these funds.

Third review of the program

As Buenos Aires Times reports, the review was the third under Argentina’s program with the Fund. The IMF’s support concerns reforms being implemented by Milei’s government. The publication was released on October 27, 2026.

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Executive Board decision

The transfer of funds will not take place automatically: it requires final approval by the IMF Executive Board. Therefore, the amount of approximately $900 million is the volume of a possible tranche, rather than financing that has already been disbursed. The Fund’s Board is to make the final decision on the payment.

In a photo published by Buenos Aires Times, Milei is pictured together with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The article was prepared by the publication’s editor-in-chief, James Granger.

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