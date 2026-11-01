The Australian government has not promised that the December update to the federal budget will include more savings than new spending. Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said this amid inflationary pressure and expectations of another interest rate increase. As ABC News reports, the government is due to present the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook in December.

Budget decisions are still being made

Gallagher said the government is working to find savings but does not want to pre-empt the decisions of the Expenditure Review Committee. According to her, she and Treasurer Jim Chalmers are making significant efforts in this direction, but final decisions have not yet been made.

The minister also rejected suggestions that the search for savings had caused tensions in cabinet. She said it was normal for ministers to have active discussions and express differing views. Gallagher added that the government's previous budgets and mid-year updates had generally improved budget figures, while recent policy decisions had provided for more savings than new spending.

Inflationary pressure

Chalmers had previously also declined to guarantee net savings in the budget update. This came after annual inflation for the 12 months to September stood at 4.3%, exceeding expectations and strengthening speculation of a rate increase by the Reserve Bank of Australia at its meeting on Tuesday.

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According to Gallagher, pressure on the budget is also increasing because of the needs of the healthcare and aged care systems. She said spending in these areas is necessary to support Medicare and clear backlogs in the processing of veterans' claims.

Reserve Bank of Australia chief economist Sarah Hunter said last week that spending by the federal government and state governments was certainly contributing to demand pressure in the economy. At the same time, she noted that the central bank should not advise the government on its spending policy.

Opposition leader Angus Taylor said the government could do more to ease inflation and pressure on interest rates. Meanwhile, Minister Murray Watt argues that private-sector demand growth tripled in the last financial year, while public demand growth halved.

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