Countries and regions most aligned with the United States made net purchases of $174.3 billion in US Treasury securities, excluding short-term bills, from January through August 2026. This is more than 60% less than a year earlier and the lowest figure for this period since 2021, The Japan Times reports.

The decline was most notable in Asia. Japan, the largest foreign holder of US Treasury securities, bought only $389 million worth over eight months — 99% less year on year. South Korea sold $23.8 billion in securities, the largest net sale for this period in statistics available since 1977. Taiwan was also a net seller.

Possible factors

Analysts cite weakening Asian currencies, rising bond yields in domestic markets, greater demand for equities, and concerns about US policy among the possible reasons. The weakening of the yen and the South Korean won reduced purchasing power, while governments also used foreign exchange reserves.

In May, a representative of Japan's Ministry of Finance said that selling US Treasury securities to support the yen could be counterproductive. In September, the Bank of Korea announced plans to expand investments by a portion of reserves managed by domestic asset managers beyond US bonds.

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Japanese investors have greater incentives to keep capital at home because of multi-year highs in yields on the domestic market. At the same time, South Korean investors prefer equities, while capital from Taiwan has partly moved into stocks and deposits.

Limitations of the statistics

The estimate covers 57 countries and regions and takes into account transactions by official and private investors in securities with an original maturity of more than one year. The level of alignment with the United States was determined by how often countries voted the same way as Washington on key UN resolutions.

At the same time, the statistics do not separate purchases by governments and private investors at the level of individual countries. In addition, US data may attribute securities to the country of the custodian or intermediary rather than the ultimate owner. Therefore, figures for the United Kingdom and Belgium may partly reflect transactions by investors from other countries.

Foreigners still held $7.85 trillion in US Treasury securities as of August, close to a historic high. However, their share of the market fell to less than one-third, compared with a peak of 52% in 2012. The share of federal debt held by private investors, including banks, hedge funds, and mutual funds, is estimated at about 70% — nearly the highest level since 1990.

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