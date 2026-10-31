In Australia, Tasmania’s industry associations have criticized the appointment of Nicole Wells as chair of the TasBuild fund, which administers long-service payments for construction industry workers. Wells was previously deputy president of the Fair Work Commission and headed the state branch of the Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union from 2010 to 2012. ABC News Australia reports.

The Housing Industry Association told Tasmania’s Attorney-General Guy Barnett, who oversees TasBuild as Consumer Affairs Minister, that it was concerned about the possible influence of the trade union movement on the fund. The organization called on the government to undertake legislative reform: establish a board based on professional competencies, have its members appointed by the minister on merit, make the fund accountable to parliament, and require the treasurer to approve its investment strategy.

Objections over independence

The Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which has a representative on the TasBuild board, voted against Wells’s appointment. Its chief executive, Colleen Reardon, said the chamber had raised concerns with the Attorney-General about the new chair’s independence.

ABC also notes that Wells was previously in a personal relationship with TasBuild director Kevin Harkins, who represents the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union. Harkins did not take part in the October 15 meeting because of a possible conflict of interest. He was replaced by Unions Tasmania representative Michael Anderson, who, under the constitution, had two votes.

TasBuild chief executive Mark Williams said Wells was one of several qualified candidates in an open competitive recruitment process, advertised on Seek and LinkedIn. According to him, she has significant experience in corporate governance, industrial relations and the construction sector.

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A$258 million fund

TasBuild was established in 1998. Registered construction employers pay between 1.8% and 2.5% of their weekly payroll into the fund to provide portable long-service benefits. According to the latest annual report, the fund controls A$258 million.

In the 2025–26 financial year, the fund’s return was 8.4%, compared with 11% a year earlier, while operating profit fell by 82%, from A$11 million to A$2 million. Williams attributed the lower result to higher employee benefit costs following changes to the scheme’s rules. For the first time since TasBuild was established, the amount paid to workers exceeded employers’ contributions.

Calls to change the governance system

Critics also questioned the plan to build a new five-storey fund premises on Murray Street in Hobart for more than A$10 million. Construction is scheduled for 2027. Under TasBuild’s constitution, representatives of three unions and three employer groups appoint a non-voting chair. The fund said there is no formal requirement for the chair to be independent of unions or employer associations, although annual reports describe the position as independent.

Independent members of Tasmania’s Legislative Council Meg Webb and Ruth Forrest also called for a review of the fund’s governance system. Corporate governance expert Rachel Baird, a senior law lecturer at the University of Tasmania, said that nearly 30 years after TasBuild was established, a review is long overdue.

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