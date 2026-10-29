On October 29, the Vietnamese government approved a plan under which the minimum state stake in state-owned banks must be 65% by 2030. The decision is part of a broader program to restructure state capital in major enterprises and banks, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Current stakes in banks

At the time of publication, the state owned 76.73% of BIDV shares, 74.80% of Vietcombank shares, and 64.46% of VietinBank shares. BIDV's and Vietcombank's figures exceed the planned minimum, while the state stake in VietinBank is below 65%.

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The plan sets the minimum level of state ownership through 2030. The source does not specify how the government is to ensure this level is reached at individual banks.

Plans for Vietnam Airlines

Separately, the government said that, under the restructuring plan, the state stake in Vietnam Airlines is to be increased to 86.42% by 2030. The state's current stake in the company is 39.29%.

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