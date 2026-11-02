Serbia has detained Alta Bank owner Davor Macura on suspicion of abuse of office and illegally removing funds from a bank vault. According to Balkan Insight, the amount involved is 45 billion Serbian dinars — nearly €385 million.

The detention took place three days after the National Bank of Serbia revoked Alta Bank's operating licence on October 31. The regulator explained the decision by a significant deterioration in the bank's financial condition and concerns over its liquidity. The central bank said depositors' interests had been put at risk.

Prosecutors' suspicions

According to the Organized Crime Prosecutor's Office, Macura exceeded the limits of his authority until October 31. The director of the treasury and cash management department, identified by the initials G.M., and treasury employee I.P. were detained along with him.

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Investigators suspect that the two employees responsible for asset operations in the vault gave Macura access cards or used their own cards and were present to facilitate unauthorized access to the vault. According to the prosecution, during such entries Macura took money from the vault, obtaining an unlawful financial benefit of approximately 45 billion dinars.

Measures in North Macedonia

The central bank of North Macedonia has placed Alta Bank AD Bitola, whose majority shareholder was Alta Bank AD Belgrade, under temporary administration. The decision was made after a sharp outflow of funds: approximately €2 million was withdrawn from the bank in Bitola within several days.

The temporary administration may last up to three months. During this period, administrators appointed by the central bank will manage the institution, while the Serbian majority shareholder will lose voting rights. Clients were allowed to withdraw no more than 10,000 denars, or about €160, per week using payment cards.

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