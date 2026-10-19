Women in Business Lunch in London: Female Leaders in the Financial Industry Will Gather at the Payments Leaders' Summit 2026

On October 20–21, 2026, London will host the Payments Leaders' Summit 2026—an international summit for payment industry executives, financial sector representatives, and financial technology providers. Participants will discuss the future of payment infrastructure, the development of artificial intelligence in financial transactions, the fight against fraud, and new opportunities for international payments. One of the special events on the program will be the Women in Business Lunch, dedicated to women’s leadership and professional development in the financial industry.

The summit will feature professional networking, expert presentations, panel discussions, and thematic roundtables. The organizers are emphasizing the practical exchange of experiences among executives who shape the development strategies of payment services and financial companies.

Women in Business Lunch: Women’s Leadership in Financial Technology

One of the events on the first day of the summit, October 20, will be the Women in Business Lunch, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be moderated by Alona Shevtsova, CEO of SENDS.

The discussion will focus on the experiences of women in leadership roles in fintech and the payments industry. The focus will be on professional leadership, resilience in challenging circumstances, confidence in one’s own decisions, and balancing career ambitions with other life responsibilities.

The Women in Business Lunch format is designed not only to discuss professional challenges but also to create opportunities for networking among female executives, entrepreneurs, and other industry representatives. These meetings provide an opportunity to share experiences, discuss management approaches, and expand professional networks.

A key focus of the discussion will be supporting women in leadership roles and creating a professional environment where experience, competence, and leadership decisions determine career advancement opportunities.

Who Will Speak at the Payments Leaders’ Summit 2026

The organizers of the Payments Leaders' Summit UK — October 2026 have published a list of experts who will participate in the summit in London. Among them are representatives of the UK’s payment regulator, banks, fintech companies, and technology platforms.

The list of speakers includes:

Andrew Wigston — Head of Market Initiatives for Payment Systems at the Payment Systems Regulator.

Roland Zelmer — Director of Products and Technology at Yapily.

Peter Keenan — Founder and CEO of Apexx Global.

Ruth Spratt — Head of Affirm in the UK.

Matthew Gaines — Senior Manager of Payment Products and Offerings at Santander.

Chris Hemsley — payments expert and former representative of the Payment Systems Regulator.

Cristiano Betta — Co-founder and Director of Products at Gr4vy.

Theo Spyrides — Vice President of Products at Primer.io.

Katherine Westmore — Acting Director of Anti-Fraud Policy and Operations at UK Finance.

David Parker — Founder and CEO of Polymath Consulting.

Chris Thompson — payments expert.

Beatrice Sava is a senior payments manager at Edgar, Dunn & Company.

Rich Silvi — Head of Corporate Products at Lloyds Banking Group.

Adrie Lolochi — Head of Fraud Prevention for API Products at Vodafone.

Cameron Perry is the founder and CEO of Tally Money.

Alona Shevtsova is the CEO of the fintech company SENDS.

Ksenia Bakumova is the Head of Payments at Talaboos.

The participation of representatives from the regulatory environment, the banking sector, and technology companies reflects the summit’s broad range of topics—from the development of payment infrastructure and digital financial products to risk management and fraud prevention.

Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and the Future of Payments

The agenda for the Payments Leaders’ Summit 2026 covers technological changes affecting the operations of financial companies, e-commerce, and international payment systems.

Key discussion topics include:

Open Banking;

International money transfers;

Payment orchestration;

Artificial intelligence and automation;

Fraud prevention;

Regulatory requirements.

Of particular interest will be the issue of autonomous payments, where artificial intelligence systems will be able to perform certain stages of the purchase and payment process on behalf of users. The development of such technologies requires appropriate infrastructure, new approaches to security, and transparent mechanisms for monitoring financial transactions.

What to Expect at the Payments Leaders' Summit in London

The summit’s program will combine several formats of professional interaction. Panel discussions and keynote speeches will provide an opportunity to examine key trends in the payments industry, while thematic roundtables will focus on specific challenges and practical solutions.

One key component will be one-on-one B2B meetings, which help participants identify potential partners, evaluate technological solutions, and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

This format is designed for executives who need not only to keep abreast of developments in financial technology but also to determine how new tools can impact business efficiency, costs, security, and the quality of customer service.

Date, Venue, and Program for the Payments Leaders’ Summit

The Payments Leaders’ Summit UK — October 2026 will take place on October 20–21 at The Landmark London hotel in London, United Kingdom. Attendance is by invitation only and subject to prior confirmation by the organizers.

A detailed program, information about the speakers, and participation requirements are available on the official Payments Leaders' Summit website.

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