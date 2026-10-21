Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryōzō Himino said the central bank should continue raising interest rates due to high inflation risks. Core inflation in Japan is close to the regulator’s 2% target, while financial conditions remain accommodative.

Inflation is approaching the target

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Himino told parliament that medium- and long-term inflation expectations continue to rise. According to him, core inflation is likely to move closer to levels consistent with the Bank of Japan’s target.

Higher fuel and raw material prices are affecting price growth. At the same time, strong global demand for AI is also increasing price pressures, as it contributes to export growth and capital investment, the central bank deputy governor said.

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Financial conditions remain accommodative

Himino stressed that even after last month’s rate hike, financial conditions in the country remain stimulative. He linked this to still low real borrowing costs and strong growth in bank lending.

According to the official’s assessment, delaying the necessary adjustment of monetary support could increase inflation risks and harm the economy in the long term.

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