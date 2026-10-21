In Sydney, Australia, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said the inflation outlook has become “materially worse” than the regulator had forecast. This points to the possibility of another interest rate hike as early as November, ABC News reports.

According to Hauser, high inflation is beginning to become entrenched in the Australian economy. The RBA sees signs that some people are unsure whether inflation can be returned to the target level or kept there for a prolonged period.

Inflation expectations

The Reserve Bank of Australia targets inflation of 2–3% on average over time. According to the consumer price index data for August, inflation in the country stood at 4%.

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Hauser noted that surveys and the regulator’s contacts with businesses indicate a growing share of companies believe inflation at 3–3.5% could become the new norm. He called a shift in inflation expectations away from the target level “a central banker’s nightmare.”

Rate decision

According to LSEG, markets put the probability of a rate hike in November at 42%. As recently as last week, this figure had fallen below 20% after the unemployment rate rose to a five-year high of 4.7% in September.

Hauser acknowledged that labour market data had proved somewhat weaker than expected, but stressed that they remain among the lowest in the G20 countries. According to him, the economy needs some easing. The Reserve Bank of Australia will publish its next rate decision and quarterly forecasts on 3 November.

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